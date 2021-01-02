EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evertec, Inc. is engaged in transaction processing business primarily in Latin America and the Caribbean. The Company operates through divisions which consist of Merchant Acquiring Solutions, Payment Processing and Business Solutions. It offers ATH network, payment processing, card products processing, electronic benefit transfer services, information technology services, database management services, printing centre and document mailing, cash processing, business processes outsourcing services as well as payment solutions, point-of-sale systems and accessories to receive payments. Evertec, Inc. is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on EVTC. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on EVERTEC from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub downgraded EVERTEC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EVERTEC currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Shares of NYSE:EVTC opened at $39.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.79 and its 200 day moving average is $34.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. EVERTEC has a fifty-two week low of $18.21 and a fifty-two week high of $42.35.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.26. EVERTEC had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 47.02%. The company had revenue of $136.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. EVERTEC’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that EVERTEC will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

In other news, Director Frank G. D’angelo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $818,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,504.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 13,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total transaction of $532,561.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,580.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,487,698. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the third quarter worth about $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in EVERTEC during the second quarter worth approximately $244,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in EVERTEC during the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in EVERTEC during the third quarter valued at approximately $375,000. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

