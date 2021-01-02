Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.39 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) will announce $10.39 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Exagen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.00 million and the highest is $10.68 million. Exagen reported sales of $10.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exagen will report full-year sales of $39.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $39.30 million to $39.99 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $53.93 million, with estimates ranging from $52.00 million to $54.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Exagen.

Get Exagen alerts:

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 million. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 29.10% and a negative net margin of 39.49%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exagen in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Exagen in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company.

Shares of XGN stock opened at $13.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 12.77 and a quick ratio of 12.77. Exagen has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $26.99. The company has a market cap of $167.01 million and a P/E ratio of -1.08.

About Exagen

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enable rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exagen (XGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.