Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO) (TSE:EXE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Jan 2nd, 2021

Shares of Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO) (TSE:EXE) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$6.63.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXE. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO) to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO) from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO) stock opened at C$6.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.83. Extendicare Inc. has a 52 week low of C$4.90 and a 52 week high of C$8.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$594.54 million and a P/E ratio of 12.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 477.74, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO) (TSE:EXE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$296.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$273.40 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Extendicare Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO)’s payout ratio is presently 93.02%.

Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO) Company Profile

Extendicare Inc provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management and consulting services to third-party owners.

Analyst Recommendations for Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO) (TSE:EXE)

