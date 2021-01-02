Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FICO. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $506.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.43.

FICO stock opened at $511.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.77 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $496.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $443.04. Fair Isaac has a 52 week low of $177.65 and a 52 week high of $530.95.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $374.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.40 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 98.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 519 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.42, for a total value of $263,350.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,488,637.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 310 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.84, for a total transaction of $161,150.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,007,446.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,829 shares of company stock worth $2,588,651. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FICO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Fair Isaac by 103.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 199,931 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Fair Isaac by 89.9% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 405,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,691,000 after acquiring an additional 192,142 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fair Isaac by 4.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,484,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,907,445,000 after acquiring an additional 175,281 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Fair Isaac by 28.0% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 403,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,626,000 after acquiring an additional 88,221 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the third quarter worth $34,894,000. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

