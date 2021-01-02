Farmhouse (OTCMKTS:FMHS) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Farmhouse (OTCMKTS:FMHS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS FMHS opened at $1.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.13. Farmhouse has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $3.00.

About Farmhouse

Farmhouse, Inc operates a platform for regulated cannabis industry. Its core product is the WeedClub, a social network platform that allows its members to digitally network with actual vetted cannabis industry stakeholders. Its platform serve professional cannabis and hemp industries, such as licensed growers, dispensers, laboratories, distributors, investors, accountants, lawyers, consultants, and others.

