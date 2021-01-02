Farmhouse (OTCMKTS:FMHS) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Farmhouse (OTCMKTS:FMHS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.
OTCMKTS FMHS opened at $1.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.13. Farmhouse has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $3.00.
About Farmhouse
Read More: Price Target
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Farmhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.