Farmhouse (OTCMKTS:FMHS) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Farmhouse (OTCMKTS:FMHS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
FMHS stock opened at $1.40 on Thursday. Farmhouse has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $3.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.13.
Farmhouse Company Profile
Featured Article: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Farmhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.