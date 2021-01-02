Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.11% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $6,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,992,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $334,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 19.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,999,000 after buying an additional 10,212 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 18.1% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 40,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,476,000 after buying an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 79.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $85.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.06. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $64.11 and a 1-year high of $131.56.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($1.51). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $208.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.98%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.47.

Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

