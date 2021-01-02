Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Receives $27.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Federated Hermes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Shares of FHI opened at $28.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.22. Federated Hermes has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $38.26.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $364.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.61 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gordon J. Ceresino sold 5,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $163,920.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 213,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,065,353.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard A. Novak sold 1,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $31,246.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,196 shares of company stock worth $1,255,721 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sprott Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 23.3% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 370,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,959,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the third quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 71.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 113,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 47,619 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 41.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 167.6% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 50,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 31,374 shares during the period. 75.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.