FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $92.65 Million

Equities analysts expect FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) to post sales of $92.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for FibroGen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $58.00 million to $118.50 million. FibroGen reported sales of $7.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,062.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full year sales of $204.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $169.00 million to $229.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $464.76 million, with estimates ranging from $392.10 million to $589.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FibroGen.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $1.15. The business had revenue of $44.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.49 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 191.78% and a negative return on equity of 48.19%. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FGEN shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of FibroGen in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of FibroGen from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. FibroGen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

In related news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $133,764.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,144 shares in the company, valued at $11,603,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $242,440.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,419 shares of company stock valued at $515,599. 3.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 18.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 14.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 19.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 10.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 1.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

FGEN opened at $37.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 1.61. FibroGen has a 52-week low of $22.65 and a 52-week high of $51.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.36.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

