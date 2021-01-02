First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) Chairman Buys $201,100.04 in Stock

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) Chairman Peter Hui purchased 11,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.14 per share, for a total transaction of $201,100.04.

Shares of NASDAQ FCBP opened at $18.49 on Friday. First Choice Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.16 and a 200 day moving average of $15.34. The stock has a market cap of $216.44 million, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.82.

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.31. First Choice Bancorp had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $23.67 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised First Choice Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in First Choice Bancorp by 363.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 136.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,474 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Choice Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in First Choice Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $382,000. 31.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Choice Bancorp

First Choice Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Choice Bank that provides retail, personal, and commercial banking products and services to individuals, families, and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers interest and noninterest-bearing demand deposit, money market and savings accounts, remote deposit products, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, small business administration, and consumer loans.

