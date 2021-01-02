First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FDTS) Stock Price Up 0.5%

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FDTS) shares were up 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $42.49 and last traded at $42.49. Approximately 156 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.30.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.76.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.