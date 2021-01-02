First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DVLU) Trading 0.8% Higher

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DVLU) traded up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.97 and last traded at $17.97. 590 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 8,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.84.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.68.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DVLU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 694,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,481,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 69.42% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

