First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNDV) Shares Down 0.1%

Posted by on Jan 2nd, 2021

Shares of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNDV) fell 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.55 and last traded at $24.59. 315 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.61.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.18.

