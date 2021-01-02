First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNDV) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNDV) fell 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.55 and last traded at $24.59. 315 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.61.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.18.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.