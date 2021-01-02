Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FLEX. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flex from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Flex from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Flex from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.69.

FLEX stock opened at $17.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.87. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.62. Flex has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Flex had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Flex will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Francois Barbier sold 57,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $977,915.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 21,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $362,498.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,517 shares of company stock worth $1,507,872 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Flex by 0.4% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,644,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,557,000 after acquiring an additional 69,839 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 5.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,628,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,686,000 after acquiring an additional 599,705 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Flex by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,673,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,623,000 after purchasing an additional 103,634 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Flex by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,794,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,897,000 after purchasing an additional 591,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the third quarter valued at $68,123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

