Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FRTA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Forterra from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Forterra from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Forterra in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forterra from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Forterra in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.09.

NASDAQ:FRTA opened at $17.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.40 and its 200-day moving average is $14.21. Forterra has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $19.65.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). Forterra had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $457.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.57 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Forterra will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder John P. Grayken sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $2,566,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRTA. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forterra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,004,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forterra by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,338,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,254,000 after acquiring an additional 609,792 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Forterra by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,042,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,142,000 after acquiring an additional 425,200 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Forterra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,491,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Forterra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,546,000. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

