Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Electric is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and automotive fuels. Franklin Electric has produced high-quality industrial pumps, filters and accessories. By introducing the new Little Giant PondWorks program, Franklin Electric now brings the same exceptional knowledge, experience, and quality to the recreational water gardening and outdoor living markets. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Franklin Electric from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a neutral rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Franklin Electric from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.67.

Shares of Franklin Electric stock opened at $69.21 on Tuesday. Franklin Electric has a 12-month low of $41.25 and a 12-month high of $72.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.97 and its 200-day moving average is $60.50.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $351.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.59 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Electric will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Franklin Electric news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $93,703.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,585. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FELE. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

