FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:DAUG) Trading 0.2% Higher

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:DAUG)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.15 and last traded at $33.12. 5,859 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,462% from the average session volume of 375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.04.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.86.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 686.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 314.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 42,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 32,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,976,000.

