Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Full House develops and manages gaming facilities. The Company has a management agreement with the Nottawaseppi Huron Band of Potawatomi Indians for the development and management of a first-class casino/resort with gaming devices in the Battle Creek, Michigan area, which is currently in the pre-development stage. Full House also manages Midway Slots and Simulcast at the Delaware State Fairgrounds in Harrington, Delaware, along with the owner of the adjacent racetrack. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Macquarie upped their price target on Full House Resorts from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Full House Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.75.

NASDAQ FLL opened at $3.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day moving average of $2.36. The firm has a market cap of $106.53 million, a PE ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Full House Resorts has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $4.22.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $41.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.52 million. Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 11.98% and a negative net margin of 5.93%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Full House Resorts will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Full House Resorts news, VP Elaine Guidroz sold 8,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $31,999.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Hartmeier purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.71 per share, with a total value of $74,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,414.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 35.5% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Full House Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 1.5% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 745,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 10,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Full House Resorts by 4.7% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 1,142,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 51,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, operates, manages, leases, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 855 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and a 129-room hotel; a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, and beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

