Futu Sees Unusually High Options Volume (OTCMKTS:FUTU)

Futu Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FUTU) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 3,094 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 616% compared to the average volume of 432 put options.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Futu from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Futu in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Futu in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Futu in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Futu in the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Futu in the 2nd quarter worth $406,000. 2.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Futu stock opened at $45.75 on Friday. Futu has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.51.

Futu (OTCMKTS:FUTU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The health services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($2.39). The company had revenue of $122.08 million for the quarter.

Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong, China, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform offers investing services, including trade execution and margin financing which allows to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds in various markets; and wealth management services, which offers various leading fund products, including money market, fixed income, and equity funds products.

