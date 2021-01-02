FY2022 EPS Estimates for Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) Cut by Analyst (CVE:XBC)

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) – Stock analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) in a report issued on Thursday, December 31st. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.22. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) alerts:

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$18.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$23.04 million.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on XBC. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$6.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$6.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday. M Partners downgraded Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$6.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.50.

CVE:XBC opened at C$9.00 on Friday. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.74 and a 1-year high of C$9.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$951.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90.

About Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V)

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.