Gary Kent Wunderlich, Jr. Buys 4,905,000 Shares of Live Oak Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOAK) Stock

Live Oak Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOAK) major shareholder Gary Kent Wunderlich, Jr. bought 4,905,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE:LOAK opened at $23.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.46. Live Oak Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $28.12.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Live Oak Acquisition stock. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOAK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,471,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,834,000. Live Oak Acquisition comprises approximately 5.4% of Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Fort Baker Capital Management LP owned about 5.72% of Live Oak Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Live Oak Acquisition Corp. focuses to engage in a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Foxhound Merger Partners, Inc Live Oak Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

