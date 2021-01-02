Gatekeeper Systems Inc. (GSI.V) (CVE:GSI) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Posted by on Jan 2nd, 2021

Gatekeeper Systems Inc. (GSI.V) (CVE:GSI)’s share price traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.69 and last traded at C$0.69. 302,918 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 336,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.71.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$61.67 million and a P/E ratio of 17.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.80.

Gatekeeper Systems Inc. (GSI.V) Company Profile (CVE:GSI)

Gatekeeper Systems Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells video security solutions for mobile and extreme environments in Canada and the United States. Its mobile video solutions integrate high-definition digital video with the global positioning system (GPS) for real-time vehicle location, time, date, and telematics data; and provide a 360-degree view inside and outside vehicles.

Further Reading: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Gatekeeper Systems Inc. (GSI.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gatekeeper Systems Inc. (GSI.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit