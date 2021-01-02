Gatekeeper Systems Inc. (GSI.V) (CVE:GSI) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Gatekeeper Systems Inc. (GSI.V) (CVE:GSI)’s share price traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.69 and last traded at C$0.69. 302,918 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 336,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.71.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$61.67 million and a P/E ratio of 17.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.80.

Gatekeeper Systems Inc. (GSI.V) Company Profile (CVE:GSI)

Gatekeeper Systems Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells video security solutions for mobile and extreme environments in Canada and the United States. Its mobile video solutions integrate high-definition digital video with the global positioning system (GPS) for real-time vehicle location, time, date, and telematics data; and provide a 360-degree view inside and outside vehicles.

Further Reading: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Gatekeeper Systems Inc. (GSI.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gatekeeper Systems Inc. (GSI.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.