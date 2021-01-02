Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

GMAB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Genmab A/S from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Genmab A/S from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Genmab A/S from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Genmab A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.38.

Genmab A/S stock opened at $40.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.36. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $16.24 and a 12 month high of $41.50.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $273.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.86 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 50.99% and a return on equity of 34.40%. On average, research analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMAB. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 860.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 951,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,252,000 after purchasing an additional 852,540 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 369.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 968,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,830,000 after purchasing an additional 762,210 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Genmab A/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $20,211,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,079,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,539,000 after purchasing an additional 482,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 207.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 691,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,439,000 after purchasing an additional 466,374 shares in the last quarter. 5.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

