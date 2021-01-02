Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.89.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genpact during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Genpact by 163.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Genpact during the third quarter worth $203,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 39.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

G opened at $41.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.32. Genpact has a 52-week low of $19.41 and a 52-week high of $45.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.16.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $935.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.78 million. Genpact had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Genpact will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

