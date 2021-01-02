Geologix Explorations Inc. (GIX.V) (CVE:GIX) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Geologix Explorations Inc. (GIX.V) (CVE:GIX)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.03. Geologix Explorations Inc. (GIX.V) shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 254,750 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.02.

Geologix Explorations Inc. (GIX.V) Company Profile (CVE:GIX)

Geologix Explorations Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, molybdenum, and platinum. The company primarily focuses on its 100% owned Tepal project consisting of five concessions covering approximately 1,400 hectares located in Michoacán state, Mexico.

