Geologix Explorations Inc. (GIX.V) (CVE:GIX) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Jan 2nd, 2021

Geologix Explorations Inc. (GIX.V) (CVE:GIX)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.03. Geologix Explorations Inc. (GIX.V) shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 254,750 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.02.

Geologix Explorations Inc. (GIX.V) Company Profile (CVE:GIX)

Geologix Explorations Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, molybdenum, and platinum. The company primarily focuses on its 100% owned Tepal project consisting of five concessions covering approximately 1,400 hectares located in Michoacán state, Mexico.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Geologix Explorations Inc. (GIX.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geologix Explorations Inc. (GIX.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit