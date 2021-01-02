Golden Minerals Company (AUMN.TO) (TSE:AUMN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1.03

Golden Minerals Company (AUMN.TO) (TSE:AUMN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.03 and last traded at C$0.96, with a volume of 95593 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.89.

The company has a current ratio of 6.27, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. The company has a market cap of C$146.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.76.

Golden Minerals Company (AUMN.TO) Company Profile (TSE:AUMN)

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration and development company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

