Graco (NYSE:GGG) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Graco (NYSE:GGG) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Graco from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Graco in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a hold rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Graco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Graco currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.80.

Get Graco alerts:

GGG opened at $72.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Graco has a 12-month low of $38.43 and a 12-month high of $73.45.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $439.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Graco will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

In other news, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 7,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $500,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 260,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,816,713. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen Park Gallivan sold 42,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $2,748,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,384,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,136 shares of company stock worth $16,539,010 in the last quarter. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Graco in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Graco during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Graco by 2,355.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Graco by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Graco during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

Recommended Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.