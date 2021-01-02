Graft Hits Market Cap of $184,777.17 (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded 42.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 2nd. Graft has a total market capitalization of $184,777.17 and $46.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Graft has traded 67.3% higher against the US dollar. One Graft coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.45 or 0.00449582 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 42.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000783 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 64% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000391 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Graft Profile

Graft (GRFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. Graft’s official website is www.graft.network . The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork . Graft’s official message board is medium.com/@graftnetwork

Buying and Selling Graft

Graft can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graft should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graft using one of the exchanges listed above.

