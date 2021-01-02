Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $4.97 Million Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,602 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $4,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 29.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 4.1% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Cloudflare by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. 47.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

NET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cloudflare from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cloudflare from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.35.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 30,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $1,746,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $4,249,995.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,286,490 shares of company stock worth $84,308,930. 35.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $75.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.85 and its 200 day moving average is $50.60. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $88.77. The stock has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.84 and a beta of 0.01.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $114.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Cloudflare’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Featured Story: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.