Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $5.22 Million Stock Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,830 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $5,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 7,785 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at $701,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after acquiring an additional 15,225 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

MANH opened at $105.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.91 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.03. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.20 and a 12 month high of $108.07.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 52.61% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $149.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $1,096,048.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,157,743.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $2,081,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 123,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,873,018.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MANH shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.29.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

