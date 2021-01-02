Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $5.49 Million Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 130,820 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of Steel Dynamics worth $5,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 203,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 24,651 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 13.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 53,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the second quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.0% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 60,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,202,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,696,000 after purchasing an additional 61,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

STLD opened at $36.87 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.98 and a 12-month high of $40.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.42.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

STLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.89.

Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

