Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $6.09 Million Position in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $6,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 241.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 297.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CDLX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardlytics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.43.

Shares of NASDAQ CDLX opened at $142.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.98 and a beta of 2.62. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.33 and a 52-week high of $150.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.18.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $46.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.85 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 23.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. Cardlytics’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 871 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.17, for a total value of $104,668.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,796.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Leslie Adams sold 23,750 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $2,646,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,026,118. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,058 shares of company stock valued at $13,395,811 in the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels, which include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

