Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 30.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,891 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $5,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 183 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 231 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 86.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DECK. BNP Paribas upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Wedbush increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.39.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $286.78 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $78.70 and a 1 year high of $307.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $277.07 and its 200-day moving average is $232.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.90. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $623.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrea O’donnell sold 4,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.13, for a total transaction of $1,086,137.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,142,891.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.55, for a total value of $126,775.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,742,401.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,639 shares of company stock worth $20,221,941. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

