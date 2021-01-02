Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (OTCMKTS:GBLBY) Stock Price Down 3%

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (OTCMKTS:GBLBY)’s share price dropped 3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.44 and last traded at $9.44. Approximately 177 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.65.

About Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (OTCMKTS:GBLBY)

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA invests in a portfolio of industrial and services companies operating in various sectors. The company operates through four segments: Holding, Imerys, Webhelp, and Sienna Capital. It operates in Belgium, other European countries, North America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1902 and is based in Brussels, Belgium.

