GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of NASDAQ GVP opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.55. GSE Systems has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $1.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.21.
About GSE Systems
