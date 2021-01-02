GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ GVP opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.55. GSE Systems has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $1.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.21.

About GSE Systems

GSE Systems, Inc provides simulation, training, and engineering solutions to the power and process industries in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries.

