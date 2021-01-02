Guggenheim Boosts The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target to $78.00

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its target price hoisted by Guggenheim from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised The TJX Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut The TJX Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.74.

NYSE TJX opened at $68.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.81, a PEG ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.81. The TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $68.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This is a boost from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%.

In related news, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,548.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 269,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,514,401.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 63.7% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 52.2% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 965 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

