GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) PT Lowered to $147.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) had its price target cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $165.00 to $147.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for GW Pharmaceuticals’ FY2020 earnings at ($1.80) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($3.71) EPS.

GWPH has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GW Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $179.31.

Shares of GWPH opened at $115.41 on Tuesday. GW Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $67.98 and a twelve month high of $144.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.10 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.41.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $137.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.66 million. GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 11.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that GW Pharmaceuticals will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 307,152 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total value of $2,604,648.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 5,511,253 shares in the company, valued at $46,735,425.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christopher J. Tovey sold 28,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $335,865.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 980,832 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,832 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWPH. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 861,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,891,000 after acquiring an additional 38,344 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 830,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,856,000 after acquiring an additional 51,588 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 542,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,780,000 after purchasing an additional 27,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 520,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,645,000 after purchasing an additional 70,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, Dravet syndrome, and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, as well as in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of tuberous sclerosis complex.

