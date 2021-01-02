Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Haemonetics from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haemonetics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Barrington Research upgraded Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Haemonetics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.40.

NYSE HAE opened at $118.75 on Thursday. Haemonetics has a 1-year low of $63.41 and a 1-year high of $126.74. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.73.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $209.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.66 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Haemonetics will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $123,066.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,442 shares of company stock worth $152,957. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 104.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,666,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $145,408,000 after buying an additional 849,744 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 16.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,101,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $277,693,000 after buying an additional 442,388 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 61.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 713,861 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,285,000 after buying an additional 271,109 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the third quarter valued at about $18,566,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Haemonetics by 10,343.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 177,846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,928,000 after purchasing an additional 176,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

