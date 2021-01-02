Head to Head Analysis: Alderon Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:AXXDF) vs. Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) and Alderon Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:AXXDF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Avino Silver & Gold Mines and Alderon Iron Ore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avino Silver & Gold Mines -140.32% -2.45% -1.93% Alderon Iron Ore N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and Alderon Iron Ore, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avino Silver & Gold Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A Alderon Iron Ore 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.8% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alderon Iron Ore has a beta of 2.72, indicating that its share price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Avino Silver & Gold Mines and Alderon Iron Ore’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avino Silver & Gold Mines $31.75 million 3.23 -$31.46 million ($0.03) -43.33 Alderon Iron Ore N/A N/A -$3.57 million N/A N/A

Alderon Iron Ore has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Avino Silver & Gold Mines.

Summary

Alderon Iron Ore beats Avino Silver & Gold Mines on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprises four concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprising four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico. It owns a 100% interest in Minto, and Olympic-Kelvin properties located in British Columbia, Canada. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Alderon Iron Ore Company Profile

Alderon Iron Ore Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its principal asset is the Kami iron ore project that comprises 283 claim units covering an area of 7,075 hectares located in Western Labrador, Canada. The company was formerly known as Alderon Resource Corp. and changed its name to Alderon Iron Ore Corp. in September 2011. Alderon Iron Ore Corp. was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

