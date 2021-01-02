Head to Head Analysis: Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) and Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF)

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) and Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.2% of Warner Music Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% of Kidoz shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Warner Music Group and Kidoz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Warner Music Group N/A N/A N/A Kidoz -256.31% -185.18% -162.85%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Warner Music Group and Kidoz’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Warner Music Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Kidoz $4.52 million 12.45 -$14.65 million N/A N/A

Warner Music Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kidoz.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Warner Music Group and Kidoz, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Warner Music Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kidoz 0 0 0 0 N/A

Warner Music Group currently has a consensus price target of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.29%. Given Warner Music Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Warner Music Group is more favorable than Kidoz.

Summary

Warner Music Group beats Kidoz on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music-based content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of recorded music created by such artists. This segment also specializes in marketing its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials. It conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Elektra, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin', Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville. This segment markets, sells, and licenses recorded music in various physical formats, including CDs, vinyl, and DVDs; and digital formats, such as downloads and streaming. The Music Publishing segment owns and acquires rights to approximately 1.4 million musical compositions comprising pop hits, American standards, folk songs, and motion picture and theatrical compositions. Its catalog includes approximately 80,000 songwriters and composers; and a range of genres, including pop, rock, jazz, classical, country, R&B, hip-hop, rap, reggae, Latin, folk, blues, symphonic, soul, Broadway, techno, alternative, and gospel. This segment also administers the music and soundtracks of various third-party television and film producers and studios; and operates production music library. In addition, it offers music and video products to retailers and wholesale distributors; and distribution centers and ventures. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Warner Music Group Corp. is a subsidiary of AI Entertainment Holdings LLC.

Kidoz Company Profile

Kidoz Inc. develops and sells kid-tech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; and North America. It also owns and develops mobile KidSafe advertising network. The company's products include Rooplay, the cloud-based EduGame system for kids to learn and play; Garfield's Bingo, live on facebook messenger, android, and iOS; and Trophy Bingo, live across mobile platforms. The company was formerly known as Shoal Games Ltd. and changed its name to Kidoz Inc. in April 2019. Kidoz Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in The Valley, Anguilla.

