Head-To-Head Review: Braveheart Resources (OTCMKTS:RIINF) vs. Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY)

Braveheart Resources (OTCMKTS:RIINF) and Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Braveheart Resources alerts:

25.5% of Harmony Gold Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of Harmony Gold Mining shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Braveheart Resources and Harmony Gold Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Braveheart Resources N/A -304.98% -40.73% Harmony Gold Mining N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Braveheart Resources and Harmony Gold Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Braveheart Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Harmony Gold Mining 1 0 0 0 1.00

Volatility and Risk

Braveheart Resources has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harmony Gold Mining has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Braveheart Resources and Harmony Gold Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Braveheart Resources N/A N/A -$3.95 million N/A N/A Harmony Gold Mining $2.02 billion 1.25 -$56.54 million ($0.10) -46.80

Braveheart Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Harmony Gold Mining.

Summary

Harmony Gold Mining beats Braveheart Resources on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Braveheart Resources Company Profile

Braveheart Resources Inc., an exploration stage company, locates, acquires, and explores for base and precious metals primarily in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal project is Bull River Mine, which is located in the Cranbrook, British Colombia. The company was formerly known as Rainbow Resources Inc. and changed its name to Braveheart Resources Inc. in November 2014. Braveheart Resources Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for uranium, silver, and copper deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa. It also owns interests in the Hidden Valley, an open-pit gold and silver mine; and the Wafi-Golpu, a project in Morobe Province in Papua New Guinea. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Randfontein, South Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for Braveheart Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braveheart Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.