Head-To-Head Review: Interups (OTCMKTS:ITUP) versus Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV)

Interups (OTCMKTS:ITUP) and Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Interups has a beta of 4, indicating that its stock price is 300% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fiserv has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

87.6% of Fiserv shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Fiserv shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Interups and Fiserv’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interups N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Fiserv $10.19 billion 7.49 $893.00 million $4.00 28.47

Fiserv has higher revenue and earnings than Interups.

Profitability

This table compares Interups and Fiserv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interups N/A N/A N/A Fiserv 6.01% 8.75% 3.90%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Interups and Fiserv, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Interups 0 0 0 0 N/A Fiserv 0 4 29 1 2.91

Fiserv has a consensus target price of $128.13, suggesting a potential upside of 12.53%. Given Fiserv’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fiserv is more favorable than Interups.

Summary

Fiserv beats Interups on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Interups Company Profile

Interups, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify, invest in, and acquire potential business opportunities or transactions in India. Previously, it was engaged in the business of developing an Internet based group buying site. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment offers electronic bill payment and presentment services; internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services. This segment also offers card and print personalization services; investment account processing services for separately managed accounts; and fraud and risk management products and services. Its Financial Institution Services segment offers account processing, item processing and source capture, loan origination and servicing products, cash management and consulting services, and other products and services that support various types of financial transactions. This segment also provides ACH and treasury management, case management and resolution, and source capture optimization services to the financial services industry. The company also offers bank payment and liquidity management solutions, as well as Internet based mortgage software and mortgage lending technology solutions. It serves business, banks, governments, processors, credit unions, other financial institutions, merchants, and other clients. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

