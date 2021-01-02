Head-To-Head Survey: Cyanotech (NASDAQ:CYAN) versus Glucose Health (OTCMKTS:GLUC)

Cyanotech (NASDAQ:CYAN) and Glucose Health (OTCMKTS:GLUC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Cyanotech alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Cyanotech and Glucose Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyanotech 0 0 0 0 N/A Glucose Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cyanotech and Glucose Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyanotech $31.90 million 0.58 $390,000.00 N/A N/A Glucose Health $290,000.00 236.57 -$250,000.00 N/A N/A

Cyanotech has higher revenue and earnings than Glucose Health.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.0% of Cyanotech shares are held by institutional investors. 26.2% of Cyanotech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Cyanotech has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glucose Health has a beta of 3.36, suggesting that its share price is 236% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cyanotech and Glucose Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyanotech 1.82% 3.67% 1.80% Glucose Health -136.46% N/A -199.60%

Summary

Cyanotech beats Glucose Health on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cyanotech

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition markets worldwide. The company's products include BioAstin Hawaiian Astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the body's natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health; and Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products as packaged consumer products through distributors, retailers, and online channels, and direct to consumers, as well as in bulk form to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.

About Glucose Health

Glucose Health, Inc. manufactures and sells dietary supplements for persons with pre-diabetes and/or Type-2 diabetes. Its principal product is Glucose Health, a dietary supplement formulated from nine natural ingredients to have a beneficial impact upon blood glucose, triglyceride, and cholesterol levels. Glucose Health, Inc. sells its product through national and regional pharmacy retailers, as well as through its Website, glucosehealth.com. The company was formerly known as Bio-Solutions Corp. and changed its name to Glucose Health, Inc. in November 2014. Glucose Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Receive News & Ratings for Cyanotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyanotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.