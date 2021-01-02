Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $560.13 Million

Analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) will report $560.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Helen of Troy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $548.95 million and the highest estimate coming in at $571.30 million. Helen of Troy reported sales of $474.74 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will report full year sales of $2.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.02 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Helen of Troy.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.45. The business had revenue of $530.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.89 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HELE shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,162,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,891,000 after buying an additional 475,625 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 910,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,189,000 after acquiring an additional 253,599 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 226,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,843,000 after acquiring an additional 75,803 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,351,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,670,000. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE opened at $222.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $211.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Helen of Troy has a 12 month low of $104.01 and a 12 month high of $230.56.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

