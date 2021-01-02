Helix Technologies (OTCMKTS:HLIX) Shares Up 1.9%

Helix Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLIX)’s stock price shot up 1.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.52 and last traded at $0.49. 244,887 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 491,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.18.

About Helix Technologies (OTCMKTS:HLIX)

Helix Technologies, Inc provides technology, compliance, and security solutions to the legal cannabis industry in the United States, Colombia, Canada, Jamaica, New Zealand, and Australia. The company offers security solutions to cannabis businesses, including assessments and planning, security system design and implementation, asset protection, transport, and assurance of security for the state licensing process.

Read More: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.