Hemostemix Inc. (HEM.V) (CVE:HEM) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.80

Hemostemix Inc. (HEM.V) (CVE:HEM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.80 and last traded at C$0.72, with a volume of 231059 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.46 million and a PE ratio of -87.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.02.

Hemostemix Inc. (HEM.V) Company Profile (CVE:HEM)

Hemostemix Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived cell therapies for medical conditions. It develops cell therapy products from the patient's own blood, a relatively non-invasive source of therapeutic cells. The company's lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy for the treatment of critical limb ischemia, peripheral arterial disease, angina, ischemic cardiomyopathy, dilated cardiomyopathy, and other conditions of ischemia that is in Phase II clinical trial in Canada and the United States.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Hemostemix Inc. (HEM.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemostemix Inc. (HEM.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.