Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Heska from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Heska from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of Heska from $116.50 to $163.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.10.

Shares of Heska stock opened at $145.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.61 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Heska has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $151.33.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.37). Heska had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $56.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Heska will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bonnie J. Trowbridge sold 4,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total value of $616,935.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,929.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin S. Wilson sold 3,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $341,061.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,301 shares of company stock valued at $4,320,866. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Heska by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Heska by 320.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,501 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Heska by 15.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Heska in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Heska by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

