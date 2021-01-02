HF Enterprises (NASDAQ:HFEN) Trading Up 7.6%

HF Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:HFEN)’s stock price was up 7.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.35 and last traded at $5.98. Approximately 219,424 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 199,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.56.

About HF Enterprises (NASDAQ:HFEN)

HF Enterprises Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in property development, digital transformation technology, and biohealth activities in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Australia. The company owns, operates, and manages real estate development projects, as well as lease units; and provides consulting, implementation, and development services related to digital transformation of enterprises.

