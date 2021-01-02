Highwoods Properties, Inc. Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.60 Per Share (NYSE:HIW)

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Highwoods Properties in a report issued on Wednesday, December 30th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.60 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.62. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Highwoods Properties’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

HIW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Highwoods Properties from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Highwoods Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.89.

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock opened at $39.63 on Thursday. Highwoods Properties has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $52.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.69 and its 200 day moving average is $36.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.49). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 43.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIW. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the third quarter valued at $2,236,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 23.6% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 172,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 31.2% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the second quarter valued at $1,766,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 57.66%.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

